Very Scary People: Season Six Renewal for ID Series Hosted by Donnie Wahlberg

Very Scary People is returning for a sixth season. ID has renewed the series Donnie Wahlberg (Blue Bloods) hosted for a new season of eight episodes. Production on the episodes has just begun filming.

Investigation Discovery revealed the following about some of the stories viewers will see in the upcoming season:

“Stories to be featured this season include that of Scott Kimball, a serial killer who acting in the guise of an FBI informant was able to roam freely and undetected for six years; Clarence Heatley, a diabolical kingpin who ran a multi-million-dollar drug operation marked by dozens of vicious murders; and David Matusiewicz, the mastermind behind a warped family unit in which he conspired to kidnap his own kids and unleashed a deadly, pernicious campaign against his ex-wife.”

Wahlberg said the following about the series’ renewal:

“I cannot wait to dig in and start filming this next season of Very Scary People. These stories will leave true crime fans stunned as we unravel the depraved crimes and minds of frightening killers we haven’t considered before.”

Jason Sarlanis, President of ID, also spoke about the series. He said the following:

“Donnie Wahlberg has firmly established himself as a dynamic voice in the true crime genre, captivating audiences with his riveting storytelling. Donnie’s relentless pursuit of the most gripping stories has been a natural fit for ID and we are excited to deepen our collaboration on Very Scary People, bringing even more compelling episodes to our viewers.”

The series has become a hit for the network, with an 83 percent growth in viewers from its previous season and six million viewers for the entire season.

The premiere date for season six of Very Scary People will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this ID series? Do you plan to watch season six?