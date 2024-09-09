Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Thursday TV Ratings: Big Brother, Lucky 13, Totally Funny Kids, MasterChef, NFL Football

Published:

Big Brother TV show on CBS; (canceled or renewed?)

Photo: CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Thursday, September 5, 2024 ratings — New episodes: Big Brother, Lucky 13, Totally Funny Animals and Totally Funny Kids.  Sports: NFL Football: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs.  Reruns: Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Press Your Luck, MasterChef, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, Fire Country, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?


Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x