Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 16, 2024 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Andy Woodhall (host)

TV show description:

A half-hour comedy clip show, the Totally Funny Animals TV show is executive produced by Di Bona, John Stevens, Hans Schiff, and Rick De Oliveira.

Each episode features caught-on-camera videos highlighting the sometimes outrageous and wacky world of animals.

The series also includes everything from sneezing cats and calamitous canines to dumpster-diving bears and rascally raccoons. Plus, the host counts down the top ten critter crack-ups of the week.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

