Network: The CW
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
Seasons: Ongoing
TV show dates: February 16, 2024 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled
Performers include: Andy Woodhall (host)
TV show description:
A half-hour comedy clip show, the Totally Funny Animals TV show is executive produced by Di Bona, John Stevens, Hans Schiff, and Rick De Oliveira.
Each episode features caught-on-camera videos highlighting the sometimes outrageous and wacky world of animals.
The series also includes everything from sneezing cats and calamitous canines to dumpster-diving bears and rascally raccoons. Plus, the host counts down the top ten critter crack-ups of the week.
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD
