Totally Funny Animals

Totally Funny Animals TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Network: The CW
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
TV show dates: February 16, 2024 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Andy Woodhall (host)

A half-hour comedy clip show, the Totally Funny Animals TV show is executive produced by Di Bona, John Stevens, Hans Schiff, and Rick De Oliveira.

Each episode features caught-on-camera videos highlighting the sometimes outrageous and wacky world of animals.

The series also includes everything from sneezing cats and calamitous canines to dumpster-diving bears and rascally raccoons. Plus, the host counts down the top ten critter crack-ups of the week.

Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Totally Funny Animals TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on The CW?

Check out our CW status sheet to track the smallest network's new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations.



