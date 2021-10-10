World’s Funniest Animals: Season Two Viewer Votes

Who will have the most entertaining pet in the second season of the World’s Funniest Animals TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like World’s Funniest Animals is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of World’s Funniest Animals here.

A CW comedy clips series, the World’s Funniest Animals TV show takes a look at the world of animals as these pets — and sometimes, their owners — do funny things that are caught on video. The series includes viral Internet clips of funny animal moments, humorous animal clips from big-budget movies and favorite TV series, unexpected outtakes, videos of babies and their four-legged friends, as well as celebrities and their pets. Host Elizabeth Stanton introduces the clips and panelists like Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Maiara Walsh, Neel Ghosh, Brandon Rogers, Carmen Hodgson, and Noah Matthews provide commentary. In season two, celebrity guests include Colin Mochrie, Molly McCook, Parker Bates, Amara Zaragoza, and. Robert Englund.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the World’s Funniest Animals TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that World’s Funniest Animals should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.