The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season Two; Naveen Paddock and Six Others Join Disney+ Series

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will see seven new faces join the series for the second season. Naveen Paddock (New Amsterdam) is one of those additions, and he is joined by Margot Anderson-Song, Noah Baird, Stephnie Weir, Connor DeWolfe, Timm Sharp, and Tiffany Denise Hobbs, per Deadline.

Josh Duhamel and Lauren Graham are starring in the new season. Duhamel joined the Disney+ series after the departure of Emilio Estevez. He will play the head of a summer hockey institute that the team attends.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play:

“Paddock will play Jace. Disaffected, rebellious — a cute stud with a bad-boy attitude. Despite a surprising connection to the hard-core hockey institute run by Coach Cole (Duhamel), Jace has no interest in being there or spending his summer on the ice. But some of our team have other plans for him. Anderson-Song will recur as Gertie, an oddball, homeschooled girl from Alaska who has had very little contact with other kids, and people in general. Back home, she was the best hockey player on her team… because she was the only player on her team. Baird will play Fries, the little brother of A.J. Lawrence (the self-centered hockey superstar of the camp). Somewhat of an off-brand version of A.J., he has palpable self-esteem issues and is used to living in his older brother’s shadow. He has the nickname “Fries” because in their family, Lawrence is always the main course, and Fries is always the side dish. Weir portrays Marni, Coach Cole’s slightly overwhelmed and not-super-confident administrative assistant. She is a bit scared of her boss and would never cross him, but she doesn’t quite fit into the intensity of this hard-core hockey institute — she would probably be more comfortable working in the Nature Center she used to run. DeWolfe plays A.J. Lawrence. Goes by “Lawrence.” A god-like teen athlete whose main interest is himself. He intimidates the heck out of his socially awkward goalie roommate. Lawrence becomes a superstar player on one of the teams. Great smile, great hair, he’s never suffered any adversity in his life and has the ego to prove it. Sharp is Toby, the Coach of “Head Space” where the institute’s teenage athletes go to work on the mental aspects of the sport. Very smart, a bit odd, with a sharp-eyed intensity. Hobbs is Jackie, the incredibly jacked Strength and Conditioning Coach. She’s tough, challenges the kids, but has a surprisingly sensitive side.”

A premiere date for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season two will be announced later.

