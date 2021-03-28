Network: Disney+

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: March 26, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Lauren Graham, Emilio Estevez, Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, and DJ Watts.

TV show description:

A comedy-drama continuation of The Mighty Ducks feature film series of the 1990s, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers TV show was created by Steven Brill (writer of the original movie), Josh Goldsmith, and Cathy Yuspa.

Set in present-day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks youth hockey team has evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse team.

After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Graham), and friend Nick Gaines (Simkins) set out to build their own team of misfits — to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of the Ducks’ original coach, Gordon Bombay (Estevez), they rediscover the joys of playing just for the love of the game.

Other players include Sofi (Bhatia), Koob (Islam), Logan (O’Reilly), Maya (Burns), and Sam (Watts).

