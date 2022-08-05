Mighty Ducks, Dancing with the Stars, Growing Up: Disney+ Reveals Six Upcoming Premiere Dates

Disney+ has announced six premiere dates for the remainder of August and into September. New and returning shows are Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory (series premiere, September 8th), Dancing with the Stars (season 31 debut, September 19th), Growing Up (series launch, September 8th), The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (season two, September 28th), She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (series premiere, now August 18th), and Super/Natural (series debut, September 21st).

Here’s more information about the Disney+ series:

BURBANK, Calif. (August 3, 2022) – At today’s virtual Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, Disney+ paneled a selection of upcoming Original Series from across a number of its key brands, including Lucasfilm’s “Andor,” Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” “Growing Up” from Disney Branded Television and “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory” from National Geographic.

Fall premiere dates were unveiled for a number of series including “Growing Up” and “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2, from Disney Branded Television, “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory” and “Super/Natural” from National Geographic, and Season 31 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Ahead of its premiere, “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory” has also been picked up for a second season, which is filming now. A new premiere date and rollout for “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” was also announced.

In addition, official trailers for “Growing Up” and “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory,” both premiering on September 8, in celebration of Disney+ Day, were released, along with the official trailer for “Super/Natural,” premiering September 21.

August 18 – “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” (New episodes streaming Thursdays)

In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kar Coiro and Jessica Gao.

September 8 – “Growing Up” (Disney+ Day Premiere)

Created by Brie Larson and Culture.House, “Growing Up” is an innovative hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories. The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode features one young person, or “hero,” and their experience growing up. Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to walk us through their childhood and teenage years. Alongside these interviews, creative cinematic reenactments help bring their major inflection points to life.

September 8 – “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory” (Disney+ Day Premiere)

The face of a new generation of aspirational adventurers and natural history filmmakers, 29-year-old National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers on epic and nail-biting journeys that push into the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wild world. Armed with leading-edge film technology, the Disney+ original series “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory,” from National Geographic, breaks the mold of the traditional natural history program by telling extraordinary, real-life animal stories and taking viewers with him for every beat of the action. For weeks at a time, the charismatic BAFTA Award-winning cinematographer immerses himself into the animals’ lives to capture the untold stories of iconic creatures living in some of the harshest environments on our planet. This season, we will see Bertie braving the icy worlds of Antarctica in search of the biggest gathering of whales ever filmed and coming face-to-face with specialist buffalo-hunting lions in Zambia. In this multipart adventure series, he will take audiences on an ambitious odyssey across the globe, showcasing the natural world at a time when it faces its greatest challenges.

September 19 – “Dancing with the Stars” Season 31

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. “Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

September 21 – “Super/Natural”

Executive-produced by James Cameron and narrated by Academy Award®-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning actor Benedict Cumberbatch (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Power of the Dog”) this new series will utilize the latest scientific innovations and leading-edge filmmaking technology to reveal the secret powers and super-senses of the world’s most extraordinary animals, inviting viewers to see and hear beyond normal human perception to experience the natural world as a specific species does — from seeing flowers in bee-vision to eavesdropping on a conversation between elephant seals to soaring the length of a football field with glow-in-the-dark squirrels.

September 28 – “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Season 2

After winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, our squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel). It’s a place for kids to get excellent at hockey — without school to get in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they’re faced with the question: Can you win summer?

Returning Thursday, September 8, Disney+ Day is an annual celebration of the Disney+ global community that debuted in 2021 and features content premieres from the streaming service’s marquee brands, special experiences and offers for subscribers and fans, and more. This year, Disney+ Day will lead into D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, CA that runs from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11.

