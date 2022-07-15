Dancing with the Stars: Season 31; Alfonso Ribeiro Joins Disney+ Series as Co-Host

Dancing with the Stars is set to return this fall for its 31st season but the show won’t be on ABC. The competition series, which will now air on Disney+, will find Tyra Banks sharing hosting duties with Alfonso Ribiero, the current host of America’s Funniest Home Videos on ABC.

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will all be back on the judging panel when the 31st season premieres this fall.

Disney+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Tyra Banks is back as host and executive producer of “Dancing with the Stars” for her third consecutive season. Joining her as co-host is “DWTS” season 19 Mirrorball Champion Alfonso Ribeiro. Expert judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough also resume their seats on the ballroom floor. The season 31 premiere date on Disney+ will be announced at a later date. “‘Dancing with the Stars’ has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” said Ribeiro. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.” “I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him,” said Banks. “Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!” “Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. After an impressive 30 seasons on ABC, “Dancing with the Stars” moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada this fall, and making “Dancing with the Stars” the first live series to debut on the streaming service.”

A premiere date for Dancing with the Stars season 31 will be announced later.

