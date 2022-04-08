Dancing with the Stars: Seasons 31 & 32; ABC Series Renewed But Moving to Disney+

The big disco ball will keep spinning in the ballroom but not on ABC. Dancing with the Stars has been renewed for two more cycles — seasons 31 and 32 — but the show is moving to Disney+ as an exclusive. Season 31 will kick off in the fall and will be the streaming service’s first venture into live series programming

A competition series, Dancing with the Stars is hosted by Tyra Banks, with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough as judges. Celebrities who competed in cycle 30 were Jimmie Allen, Melanie C, Christine Chiu, Brian Austin Green, Melora Hardin, Olivia Jade, Matt James, Amanda Kloots, Suni Lee, Martin Kove, Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin, Kenya Moore, Cody Rigsby, Iman Shumpert, and JoJo Siwa. Professional dancers included Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

Here’s the press release about the big renewal and move:

“DANCING WITH THE STARS” MOVES TO NEW HOME ON DISNEY+ THIS FALL

Fan Favorite Show Receives Two Season Pickup and Will Be First Live Series to Exclusively Debut on the Streaming Service

Burbank, Calif. (April 8, 2022) After an impressive 30 seasons on ABC, “Dancing with the Stars” is moving to a new home on Disney+. The hit series received a two-season pickup and will premiere exclusively in the U.S. and Canada this Fall, making “Dancing with the Stars” the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

“‘Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

“‘Dancing with the Stars’ has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers,” said Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We’re so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team.”

“The fact that our iconic global format ‘Dancing with the Stars’ will now set the record as the first live series on Disney+ represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise. This unprecedented move, combined with our two-season pick-up, is a testament to the proven power of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and a resounding vote of confidence from our great, supportive partners at Disney, showing how much they value and believe in the brand,” said Valerie Bruce, General Manager, BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions.

Produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm, the show pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines. “Dancing with the Stars” first premiered on ABC in 2005 and has grown into an international phenomena and source of constant watercooler conversation. During its Fall 2021 run, ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” ranked among the Top 5 unscripted series with Adults 18-49.

“Dancing with the Stars” joins the vast collection of diverse content and rich storytelling across The Disney Bundle, including Disney+ Originals (“Turning Red,” “The Mandalorian,” Marvel Studios’ “Loki” and “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u” (a SOUR film), Hulu Originals (“The Kardashians,” “The Girl from Plainville,” FX’s “Under the Banner of Heaven,” “Candy,” “Conversations with Friends,” as well as the highly anticipated return of last summer’s breakout hit “Only Murders in the Building”); and live sports events including NHL, UFC and The Masters, daily studio shows like “Stephen A’s World” and “SportsNation” and can’t-miss originals such as “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady.”

The Disney Bundle is the best streaming option for the whole family that offers the highest quality movies, television shows and sports for a competitive cost.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

About BBC Studios

BBC Studios, a global content company with bold British creativity at its heart, is a commercial subsidiary of the BBC. Able to take an idea seamlessly from thought to screen and beyond, its activities span content financing, development, production, sales, branded services, and ancillaries across both its own productions and programs and formats made by high-quality UK independents. Award-winning British programs made by the business are internationally recognized across a broad range of genres and specializations, with brands like Dancing with the Stars/Strictly Come Dancing, Top Gear, and Doctor Who. BBC.com, BBC Studios’ global digital news platform, provides up-to-the-minute international news, in-depth analysis and features to more than 139 million unique browsers each month. BBC Studios has offices in 20 markets globally, including ten production bases in the UK and production bases or partnerships in a further nine countries around the world. The company, which ordinarily makes around 2,000 hours of content a year for both the BBC and third parties including Apple, Netflix, and Migu, is a champion for British creativity around the world. It is also a committed partner for the UK’s independent sector through a mix of equity partnerships, content investment, and international distribution for program titles.

In the U.S, BBC Studios operates both a distribution business and one of its major production units. The production unit, based in Los Angeles, creates and produces adaptations of UK programs, as well as all new original programs, for linear and digital platforms in the U.S. This production unit is responsible for the phenomenally successful, Emmy(R)-winning Dancing with the Stars, the multi-award-winning Life Below Zero franchise, the revved up Top Gear America, and the popular reboot of the classic quiz show Weakest Link, among others. In scripted, the team has achieved success adapting British hits, including Call Me Kat (based on the UK format Miranda), Welcome to Flatch (This Country in the UK), and Ghosts for top U.S. broadcast networks.