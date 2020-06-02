Dancing with the Stars: Season 29; ABC Series Judge Wants a Royal Contestant

Who would be your dream Dancing with the Stars contestant? Recently, judge Bruno Tonioli spoke with Extra about who he’d like to see on the ABC TV show.

The long-running celebrity dance competition series is hosted by Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, with Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba serve as judges.

During an interview with Extra, Tonioli said his pick for season 29 of Dancing with the Stars would be Meghan Markle. As for the new season, host Tom Bergeron revealed on Instagram that he doesn’t know when the ABC series will begin filming. See Tonioli’s interview and Bergeron’s post below:

