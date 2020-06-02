Vida: Star Has Idea for Spin-off of Ended Starz TV Series

Is there a future for Vida? Recently, star Mishel Prada spoke with The Wrap about a possible spin-off for the Starz TV show.

The drama series centers on two estranged Mexican-American sisters from the Eastside of Los Angeles. The cast includes Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Ser Anzoategui, Carlos Miranda, Chelsea Rendon, Maria-Elena Laas, and Roberta Colindrez.

Even though Vida aired its series finale a few days ago, star Mishel Prada does have an idea for a spin-off to the Starz series:

You know, who I would love to see as a spin-off is Rocky and Eddy. Their relationship to me is so amazing, and they’re very much of the neighborhood. They represent the neighborhood. So seeing something like that, where Eddy goes past it, would be really wonderful to get to explore. And then seeing what happens to Mari. She, this season, kind of splinters off into something that isn’t just the neighborhood, but what’s happening on a much grander scale.”

