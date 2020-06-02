Fuller House TV show on Netflix: season 5 viewer votes

Is the fifth season of the Fuller House TV show a suitable finale for this Netflix show? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Fuller House is cancelled or renewed for season six (we already know it’s ending). Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the fifth season episodes of Fuller House here.

A Netflix family comedy, Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Soni Nicole Bringas, John Brotherton, Ashley Liao, Juan Pablo di Pace, Scott Weinger, Adam Hagenbuch, Dashiell Messitt, and Fox Messitt. John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and Bob Saget recur. A sequel to Full House, which ran for eight seasons and 192 episodes on ABC, this family sitcom centers on widowed mother and veterinarian, D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Bure) and her three sons; her sister, Stephanie Tanner (Sweetin); and longtime friend Kimmy Gibbler (Barber) and her daughter. In season five, Steph and boyfriend Jimmy bring their new baby home and dive headfirst into the world of parenting. Thankfully, they have a houseful of hands to help.

The fifth season focuses on Stephanie and Jimmy bringing their new baby home and diving into parenting with help from their houseful of family.