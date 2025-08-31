Smiling Friends, Haha You Clowns: Animated Series Coming to Adult Swim in October

Smiling Friends and Haha, You Clowns are coming to Adult Swim in October. Smiling Friends is returning for its third season, while Haha, You Clowns is premiering its first. The series began as an Adult Swim SMALLS short series.

Adult Swim revealed the following about the premieres of both series:

“”SMILING FRIENDS,” the fan-favorite series about a company dedicated to lending a helping hand to anyone needing to smile, returns to Adult Swim for its third season on Sunday, October 5 at 11:30pm ET/PT. Also joining the lineup is a new comedy “Haha, You Clowns,” debuting Sunday, October 19 at 11:45pm ET/PT. New episodes of both quarter-hour adult animated series will be available to stream the following day on HBO Max.

“We love shows that make you smile and go ‘haha’- and that’s what you’ll get with ‘SMILING FRIENDS’ and ‘Haha, You Clowns.’ It’s right there in the titles.” said Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim. “While totally different from each other, these two shows are united in that they’re hilarious, gently unnerving, and sometimes even profound.”

Season Three of “SMILING FRIENDS” finds Pim, Charlie, Flint and the whole gang going absolutely bonkers once again, diving headfirst into their ultimate quest to spread joy upon the land. We’ll see a bunch of unexpected stuff here such as Mr. Frog running full speed at the camera, the team finally collecting all the spirit gems they need, and a totally epic showdown spectacle with an Ancient Witch of some sort. AHHHHH!!!!

One of Adult Swim’s top-performing shows on HBO Max outside of “Rick and Morty,” “SMILING FRIENDS” ranked among the platform’s top 10 series during its Season Two premiere. Adult Swim has also renewed the series for a fourth and fifth season.

Created by Joe Cappa, “Haha, You Clowns” is an unexpected new series from Adult Swim that celebrates wholesome family programming. Join the Campbell boys, three doting teenagers and their tenderhearted dad, as they live, laugh, love their way into your living rooms. They’re big dudes with big feelings who are learning to navigate life in the wake of their mother’s death, sensing her presence in everyday adventures.

Originally an Adult Swim SMALLS short series, a first look at “Haha, You Clowns” debuted to a packed house at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Both “SMILING FRIENDS” and “Haha, You Clowns” are produced by Williams Street, Adult Swim’s in-house production company.”