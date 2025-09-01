Death by Lightning: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Series Starring Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfadyen

Death by Lightning has its premiere date. Netflix announced a November arrival date for the period drama by releasing a poster.

Michael Shannon, Matthew Macfadyen, Nick Offerman, Bradley Whitford, Shea Whigham and Betty Gilpin star in the series about the life of President James Garfield. Alistair Petrie, Archie Fisher, Barry Shabaka Henley, Ben Miles, Kyle Soller, Laura Marcus, Paula Malcomson, Shaun Parkes, Tuppence Middleton, Vondie Curtis-Hall, and Željko Ivanek also make guest-starring appearances in the series.

Netflix shared the following about the four-episode series:

“Death by Lightning is a drama series that brings to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of James Garfield, reluctant 20th president of the United States, and his greatest admirer Charles Guiteau – the man who would come to kill him.”

The series arrives on November 6th.

