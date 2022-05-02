Queer Eye: Season Seven; Netflix Makeover Series Renewed and Casting Underway

Queer Eye is returning for a seventh season. This time, the makeover series is taking the action to New Orleans. The renewal of the series was announced on the show’s Instagram account along with a call for people to recommend their friends and family who live in the Louisiana city for the new season.

Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France star in the series which helps people makeover their lives – including fashion, decorating, grooming, and more.

Season six aired was released on Netflix on December 31st. Check out the seventh season announcement from the streaming service below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see another season of Queer Eye on Netflix?