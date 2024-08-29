Based on a True Story: Season Two Preview Released for Comedic Thriller on Peacock

Based on a True Story has its return date set. The eight-episode second season will arrive on Peacock in November. The streaming service announced the premiere date with the release of a preview and several first-look photos.

Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, and Annabelle Dexter-Jones star in the series, which follows a couple who try to capitalize on people’s fascination with true crime for a podcast.

Peacock revealed more about the Based on a True Story’s return in a press release.

“Season two finds new parents Ava and Nathan Bartlett three months into parenthood. Focused on taking care of her family, Ava is determined to resist her true crime obsession and return to work as a real estate agent while Nathan trains private tennis clients. But a series of new murders pulls her back in – is Matt behind the slayings? Is Tory, now entangled in a relationship with Matt, in danger? For a while, life is good — Ava’s TikTok habit and her new friend Drew provide a welcome distraction, and Nathan’s all in on reigniting his tennis career as well as his friendship with Matt — until danger comes knocking, literally.”

Showrunner Annie Weisman said the following about the series in a statement:

“I first discovered Based on a True Story as a fan of Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, and I instantly loved the show’s addictive blend of dark humor, pulpy action, and relatable characters. In Season 2, we’ve built on those exciting themes while introducing propulsive new character dynamics and a forward-moving murder mystery. Season 2 opens on Ava and Nathan struggling to balance parenthood with their true crime obsession. Kaley and Chris deliver exceptional performances, bringing depth, authenticity, and comedic chemistry to every moment. Tom Bateman’s portrayal of Matt effortlessly shifts between charming and chilling, while Liana Liberato embodies Tory’s feisty free spirit. And we’re thrilled to welcome Melissa Fumero to the series in a surprising new role. The entire cast excels at balancing humor and heart, creating a deeply funny, unpredictable, and resonant viewing experience. I can’t wait for you to join us on this wild ride. Murder Bunnies, assemble!”

More photos and a preview for season two of Based on a True Story are below.

