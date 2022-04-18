Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem: Season Two; Peacock Renews Spin-Off Series and Sets Premiere Date

Peacock wants to continue visiting old friends from the Days of Our Lives family. The streaming service has renewed Beyond Salem for a second season. The five new episodes will be released the week of July 11th.

A soap opera limited series, the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem TV show is an extension of the long-running NBC daytime drama. The first season of the spin-off features current and past members of the Days of Our Lives cast, including Lamon Archey, Christie Clark, Eileen Davidson, Billy Flynn, Deidre Hall, Jackée Harry, Drake Hogestyn, Leann Hunley, Victoria Konefal, Chandler Massey, Austin Peck, Thaao Penghlis, Peter Porte, James Reynolds, Greg Rikaart, Lisa Rinna, Charles Shaughnessy, Sal Stowers, Zachary Atticus Tinker, and Robert Scott Wilson. The series begins as various residents of Salem do some traveling over a long weekend. John Black (Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Hall) travel to Zurich while Ben Weston (Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Konefal) have a romantic getaway in New Orleans. Chad MiMera (Flynn) visits old friends Will Horton (Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Tinker) in Phoenix. Meanwhile, Abe Carver (Reynolds), Paulina Price (Harry), Lani Price (Stowers), and Eli Grant (Archey) vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed (Rinna) as she crosses the globe in search of Alamainian Peacock’s missing treasure.

The second season’s cast will include Lucas Adams, Kristian Alfonso, Camila Banus, Mary Beth Evans, Stephen Nichols, and Peter Reckell, as well as Hall and Hogestyn (pictured above). Additional cast members are expected to be announced in the future.

The plot for season two was described this way:

In an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from Days of Our Lives once again go Beyond Salem as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime! Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives. The next chapter of Beyond Salem is story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama – and it all connects back to a plot that long-time DOOL fans will surely remember.

“We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Peacock again to produce a second chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem,” said executive producer Ken Corday. “Being able to build off of the storylines from Days of Our Lives to create another exciting series for the audience brings myself, the Corday Productions team, and the cast so much joy. I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store next!”

