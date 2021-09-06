Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem: Season Two? Has the Peacock Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will soap fans tune in to this spin-off? Has the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Peacock? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Beyond Salem, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Peacock subscription service, the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem TV show is an extension of the long-running NBC daytime drama. The spin-off features current and past members of the Days of Our Lives cast, including Lamon Archey, Christie Clark, Eileen Davidson, Billy Flynn, Deidre Hall, Jackée Harry, Drake Hogestyn, Leann Hunley, Victoria Konefal, Chandler Massey, Austin Peck, Thaao Penghlis, Peter Porte, James Reynolds, Greg Rikaart, Lisa Rinna, Charles Shaughnessy, Sal Stowers, Zachary Atticus Tinker, and Robert Scott Wilson. The series begins as various residents of Salem do some traveling over a long weekend. John Black (Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Hall) travel to Zurich while Ben Weston (Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Konefal) have a romantic getaway in New Orleans. Chad MiMera (Flynn) visits old friends Will Horton (Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Tinker) in Phoenix. Meanwhile, Abe Carver (Reynolds), Paulina Price (Harry), Lani Price (Stowers), and Eli Grant (Archey) vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed (Rinna) as she crosses the globe in search of Alamainian Peacock’s missing treasure.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 6, 2021, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Peacock will cancel or renew Beyond Salem for season two. Since Peacock is subscriber-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Given that this Days spin-off has an established audience (and is likely to draw in past viewers), I have no doubt that Peacock will order a second season of Beyond Salem or, greenlight another spin-off of some kind. It’s also possible that Days of Our Lives could leave NBC and become a “Peacock original” at some point. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Peacock cancelled this TV series, instead?