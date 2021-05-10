Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Peacock subscription service, the Girls5eva TV show was created by Meredith Scardino and stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps. When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 1990s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. The band members are chill Dawn (Bareilles), sexy Summer (Philipps), workaholic Gloria (Pell), and fierce Wickie (Goldberry). This may be tougher than expected since the loss of Ashley (Ashely Park), the fifth member of the band who also kept them together. These ladies may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but they can also be Girls5eva.



As of May 10, 2021, Girls5eva has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Peacock will cancel or renew Girls5eva for season two. Since Peacock isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Girls5eva is executive produced by Robert Carlock and Tina Fey (among others) and they’ve worked together on Universal Television shows like 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Mr. Mayor. Given those connections and that the streaming service is trying to build up its slate of originals, I think Girls5eva has a good chance of being renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Girls5eva cancellation or renewal news.



