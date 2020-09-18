Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Peacock subscription service in the United States, the Departure TV show stars Archie Panjabi, Christopher Plummer, Kris Holden-Reid, Rebecca Liddiard, Tamara Duarte, Mark Rendall, Peter Mensah, and Sasha Roiz. After passenger plane Flight 716 vanishes, recently widowed Kendra Malley (Panjabi), a brilliant TSIB investigator, is called in by her former boss and mentor, Senior TSIB Manager Howard Lawson (Plummer), to lead the investigation. With the whole world watching, Kendra and her team race to find the missing aircraft and locate possible survivors. They must battle through a host of suspects and possible motives to determine what really happened to Flight 716 — and to stop it from happening again.



Departure has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

There’s no need to wonder if Peacock will cancel or renew Departure for season two. The show has already been renewed for a second season on Peacock and channels around the world. Production on season two began in Canada in September 2020. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Departure cancellation or renewal news.



