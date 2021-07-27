Departure: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Archie Panjabi Thriller Series on Peacock (Watch)

Departure is returning soon to Peacock with its second season. Archie Panjabi, Christopher Plummer, Kris Holden-Reid, Rebecca Liddiard, Tamara Duarte, Mark Rendall, Peter Mensah, and Sasha Roiz star in the thriller which will focus on another transportation disaster. This time, a missing train is at the center of the investigation.

Peacock revealed more about the second season of Departure in a press release.

“Peacock announced the second season of DEPARTURE, an intense conspiracy series which follows the ensuing investigation into a mysterious crash of a controversial new high-speed train traveling between Toronto and Chicago. Season two of Peacock Original DEPARTURE launches August 5 on Peacock. All six episodes will drop at once. DEPARTURE season two follows Kendra Malley (Emmy(R) award winner Archie Panjabi) as she’s recruited to investigate a new transportation disaster -the derailment of an experimental high-speed train in rural Michigan. Pressure mounts for Kendra and her team to crack the puzzle as the small town reels in shock, and the world demands answers. Their investigation reveals a plethora of disconnected events and a range of potential suspects with believable motives: a disillusioned employee, a local anti-technology politician, the tech mogul who developed the train’s software…and even a man with ties to a Mexican drug cartel. As she works to sort through the chaos, Kendra must reckon with the inner tension that emerges between the investigation and her emotions.”

Check out a trailer for Departure season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Departure on Peacock?