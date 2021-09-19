Departure: Season Three; Eric McCormack Joins International Thriller Series

Departure has added a big name to its cast for season three. Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, Perception) has been added to the cast of the thriller series. Archie Panjabi (above) headlines the series and Jake Weber, Patrick Sabongui, Cihang Ma, Brit MacRae, and Savonna Spracklin have also joined the cast for season three.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Created by Vincent Shiao, with Jackie May serving as showrunner and Canadian Screen Award winner T.J. Scott as director, Departure centers on the mystery of The Queen of the Narrows ferry, destined for St. John’s Newfoundland, which sinks in record time with many of its 500 passangers on board.”

The first two seasons of the thriller series have been released on Peacock, but the streaming service has not yet picked up the third season of Departure. The series originates on Global in Canada.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Departure? Are you hoping that Peacock picks up season three?