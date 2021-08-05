Departure: Season Three? Has the Peacock TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Can Kendra and her team crack this case? Has the Departure TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Global and Peacock? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Departure, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Originating on Global in Canada and streaming on the Peacock subscription service in the United States, the Departure TV show stars Archie Panjabi, Christopher Plummer, Jason O’Mara, Kris Holden-Ried, Karen LeBlanc, Donal Logue, Mark Rendall, Etienne Kellici, Kelly McCormack, Wendy Crewson, Charlie Carrick, Dion Johnstone, David Hewlett, Greg Bryk, and Florence Ordesh. The series begins as recently widowed Kendra Malley (Panjabi), a brilliant TSIB investigator, is called in by her former boss and mentor, Senior TSIB Manager Howard Lawson (Plummer), to lead the investigation of a passenger jet’s disappearance. In season two, Kendra is recruited to investigate a new transportation disaster — the derailment of an experimental high-speed train in rural Michigan. Pressure mounts for Kendra and her team to crack the puzzle as the small town reels in shock, and the world demands answers.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 5, 2021, Departure has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Peacock will cancel or renew Departure for season three on the streaming service. The show originates on Global in Canada so its fate likely has a lot to do with how well it’s received there and internationally. If it is renewed for a third season, we know that it will be without Plummer. The venerable actor passed away in February 2021, shortly after he filmed his second season scenes. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Departure cancellation or renewal news.



