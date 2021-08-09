Reservation Dogs: Season One Viewer Votes

Will this group of teens make it out in the first season of the Reservation Dogs TV show on FX on Hulu? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Reservation Dogs is cancelled or renewed for season two. FX on Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Reservation Dogs here.

An FX on Hulu comedy series, the Reservation Dogs TV show was created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. Starring D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor, Dalton Cramer, Zahn McClarnon, and Elva Guerra, the story follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers — Bear (Woon-A-Tai), Elora Danan (Jacobs), Willie Jack (Alexis), and Cheese (Factor). Living in rural Oklahoma, the four spend their days stealing, robbing, and saving in order to get to an exotic, mysterious and faraway land — California.





