Reservation Dogs: FX Picks Up Native American Comedy Series for 2021

Reservation Dogs is coming soon to FX. The network has picked up the half-hour comedy series from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi. The series follows four Native American teenagers, who live in rural Oklahoma, as they both fight and commit crimes. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor star in the comedy.

FX revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“FX has ordered Reservation Dogs, a half-hour comedy series from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, it was announced by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. Reservation Dogs follows four Native teenagers in rural Oklahoma who spend their days committing crime… and fighting it. The pilot, written by Harjo (11/8/16, Barking Water, Four Sheets to the Wind) and Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok), was directed by Harjo and shot in Okmulgee, Okla. The series will be executive produced by Harjo, Waititi and Garrett Basch (What We Do in the Shadows, The Night Of). Reservation Dogs is produced by FX Productions. “Sterlin Harjo draws deeply on his experiences as a Native Oklahoman to make Reservation Dogs a true-to-life and incredibly funny story of youth, courage and misadventures,” said Grad. “Taika Waititi lends his considerable talents to the series, helping Sterlin and their creative partner Garrett Basch produce a unique and original series we can’t wait for audiences to see.” “As longtime friends, it was only natural that Taika and I found a project together, and what better than a show that celebrates the complementary storytelling styles of our indigenous communities–mine in Oklahoma and Taika’s in Aotearoa,” said Harjo. “We’re thrilled by the opportunity to tell the Reservation Dogs’ story with our amazing cast and crew, Garrett Basch, and the whole team at FX.”

What do you think? Are you planning to check out the new Reservation Dogs TV series on FX?