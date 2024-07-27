Vought Rising: Prime Video Orders The Boys Prequel Series Starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash

The world of The Boys is expanding. Prime Video has ordered a new prequel to the popular series starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash. The series, titled Vought Rising, is set in the 1950s and shows the origins of the company and the superheroes it created. The series was announced at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Friday.

Eric Kripke and Paul Krellong said the following about the series, per Deadline:

“We are excited to bring you the next deranged series from the world of The Boys. It’s a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought. We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V.”

According to Kripke, Ackles will also appear in the final season of The Boys. The premiere dates for Vought Rising and season five of The Boys will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see The Boys’ world expand ever further on Prime Video? Will you watch the new prequel series?