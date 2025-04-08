Cutthroat Kitchen: Season 16; Food Network Competition Series Renewed, Returning Next Month

Cutthroat Kitchen is returning next month with a brand-new season and competition. Food Network has renewed the unique cooking competition for season 16, which is titled Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out. Brian Malarkey is hosting the nine-episode season.

Food Network revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“Culinary skills will not be enough to rise to the top in Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out – where chefs must be willing to sabotage their opponents while being cunning in how they surmount the sabotages thrown their way. Host Brian Malarkey dishes out the unpredictable and diabolical culinary challenges that will test four chefs on their cooking prowess, strategic thinking, and ability to innovate under pressure. With a starting bank of $25,000 each, the chefs will have opportunities to spend that money on advantages for themselves or on sabotages for their competition. The last chef standing walks away with the money they have left in their bank. The nine-episode series premieres on Tuesday, May 13 at 9pm ET/PT, and streams next day on Max.

“Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out will keep the competitors on their toes and the audience at the edge of their seats as menu plans are upended when the unforgiving sabotages get dished out,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Cooking skills will only take you so far in the kitchen where chaos and mayhem reign, the competitors must be both cutthroat and creative to survive to the end.”

In the first round of each episode, host Brian Malarkey sets up the challenge and dishes out the sabotages while auctioning off advantages as competitors fight to survive and see round two. And with only one minute to gather ingredients before tackling the challenges, chefs must be quick to get what they need before the doors swing closed or risk getting stuck in the pantry. One chef goes home at the end of round one and the winner gets an additional thousand dollars added to their bank. In the second round, the three remaining chefs will bid on sabotages to bestow on their competition, playing a simultaneous game of offense and defense to try and make it to the end. From foraging ingredients from a plane’s bar and snack carts, to cooking a posh meal using only a hot dog roller and popcorn maker, the chefs must be strategic and crafty to navigate obstacles and outdo the competition. Each episode will feature one judge who will determine the winner of each round, tasting and evaluating the dishes before they know what challenges and sabotages were endured. Judges joining the fray across the season include Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Alex Guarnaschelli, Aarti Sequeira and Jet Tila. The competitor with the best dish in the final round wins the game and the remaining money in their bank.”