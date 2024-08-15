Tyler Perry’s House of Payne: Season 11 Ratings

Tyler Perry’s sitcoms are back, and that means more of the Payne family. The sitcom family has been revived twice and accumulated more than 300 episodes, and BET viewers can’t seem to get enough. Still, nothing lasts forever. Will House of Payne be cancelled or renewed for season 12? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, the Tyler Perry’s House of Payne TV show stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Allen Payne, Lance Gross, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, and Keshia Knight Pulliam with Ahmarie Holmes, Quin Walters, Cheryl Pepsi Riley, Clayton English, and Quincy Bonds in recurring roles. The sitcom follows retired fire chief Curtis Payne (Davis) and his loving and outspoken wife, Ella (Cassi Davis Patton), as they navigate life’s problems in the suburbs of Atlanta. Their quirky modern-day family includes their son Calvin (Gross), his ex-wife Miranda (Pulliam), and their sons, Calvin Jr. and little Christian. He has a young daughter, Malisa, with fiancée Lisa (Holmes). There’s also adult nephew CJ (Payne), his ex-wife Janine (McKinney), and their four kids; Malik (Shaw), Jazmine (McClain), and twins Jayden and Hayden. CJ’s fiancée is Laura (Walters). In season 11, Calvin is now a daily presence in Calvin Jr.’s life and learning how to navigate raising a preteen who is testing the limits. Meanwhile, Calvin and Laura are on the outs, and he has no idea why. The only clue Laura left him is a “Dear John” letter that leaves him more clueless and confused. In his pursuit of answers, Calvin solicits help from the most unlikely source: Miranda. Soon, they both learn that Laura’s discontent revolves around the very person helping Calvin investigate.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 10 of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne on BET averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 540,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



