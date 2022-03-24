Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living: Season Three Viewer Votes

Will the facility run more smoothly in the third season of the Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living TV show on BET? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like Assisted Living is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Assisted Living here.

A BET family comedy series, the Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living TV show stars David Mann, Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Alex Henderson, and Tayler Buck with Nicolas S. Duvernay, Alretha Thomas, Damien Leake, and Chet Aknewe in recurring roles. In the story, Jeremy (Lynn) loses his job so he and his young family (Nichole, Buck, and Henderson) move to the backwoods of Georgia to help his eccentric grandfather. Jeremy’s Grandpa Vinny (Brown) has foolishly purchased a terribly run-down home for the elderly and he is in way over his head. Vinny’s prayers are answered (sort of) when Mr. Leroy S. Brown (David Mann) and his daughter, Cora (Tamela Mann) show up as needy investors (reprising their roles from Meet the Browns). In the new season, the Wilson family tries to cope with witnessing Lindor being arrested and roughed up by the police. Jeremy steps in as a father figure to help Lindor through this awful process, while Sandra and Philip struggle with their own feelings about the incident. Meanwhile, Mr. Brown and Vinny learn a few lessons about money, and everyone at the facility looks forward to celebrating a Wilson family milestone with Sandra graduating from high school.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Assisted Living TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Assisted Living should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on BET? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.