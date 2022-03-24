Tyler Perry’s House of Payne: Season Nine Viewer Votes

How will a new baby affect the Paynes in the ninth season of the House of Payne TV show on BET? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like House of Payne is cancelled or renewed for season 10. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the ninth season episodes of House of Payne here.

A BET family comedy series, the Tyler Perry’s House of Payne TV show stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Allen Payne, Lance Gross, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, and Keshia Knight Pulliam with Ahmarie Holmes, Quin Walters, Cheryl Pepsi Riley, Clayton English, and Quincy Bonds in recurring roles. The sitcom follows retired fire chief Curtis Payne (Davis) and his loving and outspoken wife, Ella (Cassi Davis Patton), as they navigate the problems of life. Their quirky modern-day family includes their son Calvin (Gross), his wife Miranda (Pulliam), and their sons, Calvin Jr. and little Christian. There’s also adult nephew CJ (Payne), his wife Janine (McKinney), and their four kids; Malik (Shaw), Jazmine (McClain), and twins Jayden and Hayden. In the new season, the Payne family welcomes its newest member, Baby Malisa, as Malik becomes a father. CJ and Janine become grandparents, although CJ will not let anyone call him grandfather. With the arrival of a beautiful new baby, Malik and Lisa begin to change.





Do you think that House of Payne should be cancelled or renewed for a 10th season on BET?