His Dark Materials: Season Four — Has the HBO Fantasy TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

A fantasy series airing on the HBO cable channel, the His Dark Materials TV show stars Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Simone Kirby, Will Keenl, Jade Anouka, Ruta Gedminstas, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jamie Ward, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Harrison, Chipo Chung, and Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe. The story is set in an alternate world where humans have animal companions that are the manifestation of the human soul. Young Lyra Belacqua (Keen) is an orphan who lives with scholars at Jordan College, Oxford. She embarks upon a dangerous journey of discovery from Oxford to London and is subsequently thrown into the nomadic world of the boat-dwelling Gyptians. In the final chapter, Lyra, the prophesied child, and Will (Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned. But as her father’s great war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the world comes at a terrible price.



Based on the numbers we have, the third season of His Dark Materials averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 149,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 37% in the demo and down by 39% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how His Dark Materials stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

His Dark Materials is ending, so there won’t be a fourth season. Could the show be revived somehow? Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if His Dark Materials will be cancelled since it’s already been announced that season three is the end. Could the series be revived or rebooted someday? Subscribe for free alerts on His Dark Materials cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you think the His Dark Materials TV show should end with season three? Is 23 episodes long enough to tell this story?