His Dark Materials: Season Three; HBO Sets Premiere Date for Fantasy Series’ Final Episodes (Watch)

His Dark Materials is returning soon for its third season and final season on HBO. Starring Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Simone Kirby, Will Keen, Jade Anouka, Ruta Gedminstas, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jamie Ward, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Harrison, Chipo Chung, Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe, and Lin-Manuel Miranda star in the fantasy drama series.

Based on the book series by Philip Pullman, the story revolves around an orphan (Keen) who goes looking for a missing friend and discovers a link to a mysterious substance called Dust. This leads her to an epic journey that takes her to other worlds.

HBO revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

The eight-episode third and final season of HIS DARK MATERIALS will debut MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 (9:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) with two back-to-back episodes on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Two new episodes will debut each week leading up to the series finale on December 26. Lin-Manuel Miranda will return for season three as Lee Scoresby. Season 3 logline: Based on “The Amber Spyglass,” the final novel in Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy, in the final chapter of this epic fantasy series, Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, and Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned. As her father’s great war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the worlds comes at a terrible price. Season 3 cast: Dafne Keen as Lyra, Amir Wilson as Will, Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter, James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, Simone Kirby as Mary Malone, Will Keen as Father President McPhail, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi, Ruta Gedminstas as Serafina Pekkala, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Commander Ogunwe, Jamie Ward as Father Gomez, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Harrison and Chipo Chung as the rebel angels Balthamos, Baruch and Xaphania, and Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe as Ama. Season 3 credits: HIS DARK MATERIALS is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. Executive producing the series are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving for the BBC.

Check out the teaser trailer for His Dark Materials season three below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see His Dark Materials end?