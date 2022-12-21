His Dark Materials: Season Three Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if His Dark Materials will be cancelled or renewed this time around since it’s already been announced that season three is the end. It’s been two years since the second season was released. Will the HBO audience remember this show? Stay tuned.

A fantasy series, the His Dark Materials TV show stars Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Simone Kirby, Will Keenl, Jade Anouka, Ruta Gedminstas, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jamie Ward, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Harrison, Chipo Chung, and Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe. The story is set in an alternate world where humans have animal companions that are the manifestation of the human soul. Young Lyra Belacqua (Keen) is an orphan who lives with scholars at Jordan College, Oxford. She embarks upon a dangerous journey of discovery from Oxford to London and is subsequently thrown into the nomadic world of the boat-dwelling Gyptians. In the final chapter, Lyra, the prophesied child, and Will (Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned. But as her father’s great war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the world comes at a terrible price.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: Because this show’s ratings are quite low, there are gaps in the data we can report.

For comparisons: Season two of His Dark Materials on HBO averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 246,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



