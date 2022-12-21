Snowfall: Season Six; FX Sets February Premiere Date for Final Season of Crime Drama Series

Snowfall is returning soon for its sixth and final season. FX has set a return date for the series in February. Starring Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, Isaiah John, Alon Moni Aboutboul, and Devyn Tyler, the series follows the crack cocaine epidemic in 1980s Los Angeles.

FX revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“FX’s Snowfall’s highly-anticipated sixth and final season will premiere on Wednesday, February 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode final season. Snowfall will be available on Disney+ under the Star banner internationally. Additionally, the key art for season six was released today.

This was how crack began. Over the course of five seasons, FX’s Snowfall has chronicled how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction rock cocaine leveled upon the vibrant community of South Central L.A.

It’s October 1986 in this sixth and final season, as civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Damson Idris) is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process.

Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built, and coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units.

When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?

Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Walter Mosley, Julie DeJoie and John LaBrucherie. Damson Idris also serves as Producer. Andron serves as showrunner. Snowfall is produced by FX Productions.”