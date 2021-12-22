Snowfall: Season Five Premiere Date Announced by FX

Snowfall is returning in February with its fifth season. Starring Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, Alon Moni Aboutboul, and Isaiah John, ten episodes are planned for the upcoming season. Set in 1986, the new season will follow Franklin Saint and his family as they face new challenges.

FX revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“FX’s acclaimed, hit drama Snowfall will premiere its fifth season on Wednesday, February 23rd at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and stream on Hulu the next day. The premiere will include the first two episodes. FX will run a new teaser trailer in ESPN and ABC’s slate of NBA games on Christmas Day.

Snowfall’s fourth season reigns as FX’s most-watched series of 2021 inclusive of all forms of linear and streaming viewing. The first four seasons of Snowfall are available to stream on Hulu.

“Snowfall is enjoying a justly deserved burst of success with season 4, and we’re excited to follow it up with another explosive season early next year,” said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. “Our thanks to everyone on the creative team, the remarkable cast and crew who make Snowfall one of the best series on television.”

Set in the summer of 1986, Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams, on the verge of having everything they’ve ever wanted… right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet. The sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news, the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers. Law enforcement is on a warpath and the militarization of the L.A.P.D. continues as police and politicians decide the only way to deal with this growing scourge is through force – and the creation of the new C.R.A.S.H. (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) units. The streets of South Central Los Angeles have never been so dangerous as the Saint family navigates the police, the warring gangs and the CIA.

Amidst all of this, the biggest threat the family faces are each other as they try not to let greed, resentment and ego tear them all apart.

Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie. Damson Idris also serves as Producer. Andron serves as showrunner. Snowfall is produced by FX Productions.”