Airing on the FX cable channel, Snowfall stars Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, Alon Moni Aboutboul, and Isaiah John. Unfolding in 1980s Los Angeles, the series explores the crack cocaine epidemic. The third season begins in 1985. Ronald Reagan has won his re-election campaign and in South Central, the demand for crack cocaine is high. This crew of dealers, led by Franklin Saint (Idris), are benefitting greatly from the rising tide of addiction. However, they are also starting to become aware of the damage the drug is doing to the people and to the place they love.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Snowfall averages a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 675,000 viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 23% in viewership. Find out how Snowfall stacks up against other FX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 25, 2021, Snowfall has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FX cancel or renew Snowfall for season five? It’s been over a year and a half since season three concluded but this show seems to have a devoted core audience. It’s typically a pretty good performer for FX so, I think that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Snowfall cancellation or renewal news.



