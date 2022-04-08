Network: FX.

Episodes: TBD (hour).

Seasons: Six.

TV show dates: July 5, 2017 — TBD.

Series status: Ending.

Performers include: Damson Idris, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Carter Hudson, Emily Rios, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, Isaiah John, Juan Javier Cárdenas, Alon Moni Aboutboul, Malcolm Mays, and Filipe Valle Costa.

TV show description:

A crime drama created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, the Snowfall TV show kicks off in 1983 Los Angeles, at the dawn of the crack cocaine epidemic. The story centers on several characters who will crash into each other’s lives in a brutal fashion.

Although he was born and raised in South Central L.A., Franklin Saint (Idris), went to school in a wealthy Valley neighborhood. Now, he is on a mission to make it big and care for the people he loves — no matter what.



Franklin’s mother, Cissy Saint (Hyatt), mostly raised him on her own, working for a slumlord to make ends meet. Although she desperately wants a better life for her son, she still wants to keep him close to home. As Franklin makes choices that break her heart, Cissy has to acknowledge the part she played in his decisions.

Cissy’s brother, Jerome Saint (Joseph) used to be up to his neck in the drug business, but is now happy to just sell weed. While at first he wants no part of Franklin’s plans and aspirations, as his nephew’s business grows, Jerome makes the disastrous choice to join forces with him, even though he knows better.

It is Jerome’s wife, Franklin’s Aunt Louie (Lewis), who is immediately enthusiastic about the young man’s ambitions. Although this former party girl has been living a fairly peaceful life with her husband, when she starts helping Franklin against Jerome’s wishes, the couple finds themselves at loggerheads.

Franklin and Leon Simmons (John) have been friends for their whole lives. Still, when Franklin started going to school in the Valley, Leon was doing time at juvie. Now that he’s free, he intends to hold fast to his friend’s coattails and do whatever it takes to improve his own life.

Kevin Hamilton (Mays) is another of Franklin’s friends. Although he wants in on his buddy’s new operation, Franklin fears Kevin’s disposition isn’t right for the job.

Thanks to a past mistake, CIA operative Teddy McDonald (Hudson) is now languishing in the Los Angeles office. When a chance to improve things arises, Teddy takes a huge gamble to to make it happen.

A pilot, Alejandro Usteves (Cárdenas) is a Nicaraguan Contra soldier struggling to reclaim everything the Sandinistas stole from him. While on this mission, he meets Teddy. Together, they set out to finance a covert revolution.

As an Israeli expat enjoying the SoCal life, Avi Drexler (Aboutboul), is involved in many criminal pursuits. Since he is already dealing coke, Avi is decides to give Franklin and his new enterprise a shot. Together they will change their own lives, and their actions will have far-reaching consequences.

As the daughter of a Mexican crime boss who sells marijuana in L.A., Lucia Villanueva (Rios) is eager to capitalize on the cocaine trade. Her cousin, Pedro Nava (Costa) is up for her expansion plans and brings one of his enforcers along for the ride.

Once a Mexican wrestler, Gustavo ‘El Oso’ Zapata (Peris-Mencheta) has always longed to fit in. Now that he’s working for Lucia and Pedro, he no longer feels at sea, but what price will he pay for finally belonging?

