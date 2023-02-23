Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Snowfall: Season Six Viewer Votes

Published:

Snowfall TV show on FX: ending, no season 7 renewal

(Photo by: FX)

Franklin is faced with losing everything in the sixth season of the Snowfall TV show on FX. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a significant role in determining whether a TV show like Snowfall is cancelled or renewed for season seven (in this case, we know season six is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of Snowfall here.

An FX crime drama series created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, the Snowfall TV show stars Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, Isaiah John, and Devyn Tyler. Unfolding in 1980s Los Angeles, the series explores the crack cocaine epidemic. In the fifth season, it’s October 1986, and civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Idris) is desperate and forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire. Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built. Coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA, and the CIA and avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt C.R.A.S.H units.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season six episodes of the Snowfall TV series do you rate as excellent, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Snowfall should be ending or renewed for a seventh season on FX?

Check out our status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x