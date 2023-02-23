Snowfall: Season Six Viewer Votes

Franklin is faced with losing everything in the sixth season of the Snowfall TV show on FX. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a significant role in determining whether a TV show like Snowfall is cancelled or renewed for season seven (in this case, we know season six is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of Snowfall here.

An FX crime drama series created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, the Snowfall TV show stars Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, Isaiah John, and Devyn Tyler. Unfolding in 1980s Los Angeles, the series explores the crack cocaine epidemic. In the fifth season, it’s October 1986, and civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Idris) is desperate and forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire. Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built. Coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA, and the CIA and avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt C.R.A.S.H units.





