Snowfall: Season Seven — Has the FX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

When everyone has their backs against the wall, we’ll see who they become in order to survive. Has the Snowfall TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on FX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Snowfall, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A crime drama series airing on the FX cable channel, the Snowfall TV show stars Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, Isaiah John, and Devyn Tyler. Unfolding in 1980s Los Angeles, the series explores the crack cocaine epidemic. In the fifth season, it’s October 1986, and civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Idris) is desperate and forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy’s sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire. Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built. Coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA, and the CIA and avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Snowfall averages a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 523,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show performs, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Other economic factors can be involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed, and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Snowfall stacks up against other FX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Snowfall is ending, so there won’t be a seventh season. Could some of the characters return someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if the Snowfall TV series will be renewed or cancelled this time. It’s already been announced that season six is the end. Could some of the characters return someday? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Snowfall cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you wish the Snowfall TV show had been renewed for a seventh season? Are you sorry that this FX TV series is ending, instead?