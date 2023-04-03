Snowfall: Spin-Off of FX Crime Drama Series in the Works

Snowfall is nearing the end of its run on FX, but viewers could see the series’ world live on in a spin-off. FX is reportedly developing a new series that would star Gail Bean. She plays Wanda in the current drama.

The series would continue the story as South-Central Los Angeles goes from the crack era to gangster rap. Malcolm Spellman will write the pilot and act as showrunner if the series is picked up.

Deadline revealed the following about the possible FX series:

The spinoff is a continuation of the original story set in 1990s Los Angeles as South Central transitions out of the crack era into the gangster rap business, with areas heavily infested by gangs led by the Bloods and Crips. Wanda would serve as the connective tissue between the original show and the offshoot, which is expected to introduce other main characters.

Snowfall will end its six-season run on April 19th.

