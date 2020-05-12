Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

American Horror Stories: Spin-off Series in the Works from Ryan Murphy

by Regina Avalos,

American Horror Story TV Show on FX: canceled or renewed?

American Horror Stories is the next thing coming from Ryan Murphy. The series does not a network yet, but it could land on FX, per Deadline. American Horror Story already airs on that network.

Ryan Murphy revealed that the new spin-off was in the works in a post on his Instagram. He recently had a Zoom call with the cast of American Horror Story, and he dropped the spin-off bomb shell.

Check out the post below.

A premiere date for the possible FX series was not revealed. Each one hour episode will be its own ghost story.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.