American Horror Stories: Spin-off Series in the Works from Ryan Murphy

American Horror Stories is the next thing coming from Ryan Murphy. The series does not a network yet, but it could land on FX, per Deadline. American Horror Story already airs on that network.

Ryan Murphy revealed that the new spin-off was in the works in a post on his Instagram. He recently had a Zoom call with the cast of American Horror Story, and he dropped the spin-off bomb shell.

Check out the post below.

A premiere date for the possible FX series was not revealed. Each one hour episode will be its own ghost story.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series?