American Horror Stories: Spin-off Series in the Works from Ryan Murphy

American Horror Stories is the next thing coming from Ryan Murphy. The series does not a network yet, but it could land on FX, per Deadline. American Horror Story already airs on that network.
Ryan Murphy revealed that the new spin-off was in the works in a post on his Instagram. He recently had a Zoom call with the cast of American Horror Story, and he dropped the spin-off bomb shell.
Check out the post below.
View this post on Instagram
“American Horror Story” cast zoom call…where we reminisced about the good times…the spin off we’re doing called “American Horror Stories” (one hour contained episodes)…when we will start filming the next season of the mothership…and other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun and I’m glad we caught up. I miss everyone!
A premiere date for the possible FX series was not revealed. Each one hour episode will be its own ghost story.
What do you think? Will you watch this new series?
