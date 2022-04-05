Snowfall: Season Six; FX Crime Drama Series Renewed for Final Season

The tale of the Saint family is nearly over. Snowfall has been renewed for a sixth and final season on FX. Seven episodes of the current fifth season have aired thus far.

A crime drama series, the Snowfall TV show stars Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, Isaiah John, Alon Moni Aboutboul and Devyn Tyler. Unfolding in 1980s Los Angeles, the series explores the crack cocaine epidemic. In the fifth season, it’s the summer of 1986. Franklin Saint (Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams, on the verge of having everything they’ve ever wanted — right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet. The sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news, the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers. Law enforcement is on a warpath and the militarization of the L.A.P.D. continues as police and politicians decide the only way to deal with this growing scourge is through force — and the creation of the new C.R.A.S.H. (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) units. The streets of South Central Los Angeles have never been so dangerous as the Saint family navigates the police, the warring gangs, and the CIA.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the fifth season of Snowfall averages a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 625,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 14% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s currently FX’s top-rated series in the demo.

Here’s a portion of FX’s announcement about the sixth and final season renewal:

FX’s “Snowfall” Renewed for Sixth and Final Season Critically Acclaimed, Hit Drama Series Returns Next Year With Its Climatic Finale Snowfall’s Current Fifth Season Is Pacing as the Series’ Most-Watched Season-to-Date LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 – FX’s critically acclaimed hit drama Snowfall has been renewed for a sixth and final season to premiere next year, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming. The sixth season will bring the series to its triumphant conclusion, building on the growing popularity and acclaim of the fifth season currently available on FX and streaming on Hulu. “FX first partnered with legendary writer/director John Singleton and the rest of the creative team six years ago to pursue their vision for an ambitious, powerful drama about the explosion of the crack epidemic of the early 80s,” said Grad. “Today, as the fifth season of Snowfall reaches new heights of acclaim and viewership, there is no question that this series has become an FX classic drama. We are thrilled to order a sixth season that will enable Dave Andron, Walter Mosley, and the rest of the producers to bring Snowfall to a climatic finale showcasing the brilliance of everyone involved, from the stellar cast led by Damson Idris, to the writers, directors, artists and crew.” “To tell a story worth telling, with creative partners you respect and admire, at a network that supports you throughout and allows you to end on your terms. That’s the dream,” said Andron. “I am so grateful to everyone at FX from John Landgraf on down and to the entire Snowfall family for helping us get there. If only John Singleton could be with us for the end.” “I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX,” said Snowfall Producer and star Damson Idris. “I’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth season mark and saying goodbye to ‘Franklin Saint’ will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud.” The fifth season is off to its best start ever, pacing as Snowfall’s most-watched season ever, up +6% from the equivalized first six episodes of Season 4 and +55% from Season 3. Recall that Season 3 did not air next day on Hulu. Snowfall’s fifth season continues tomorrow night, Wednesday, April 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu with episode 8, “Celebration.” The family gathers for Jerome and Louie’s wedding and is promptly sent down the rabbit hole. Written by Walter Mosley; directed by Katrelle Kindred. In the fifth season of Snowfall, it’s the summer of 1986, and Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams, on the verge of having everything they’ve ever wanted… right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet. The sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news, the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers. Law enforcement is on a warpath and the militarization of the L.A.P.D. continues as police and politicians decide the only way to deal with this growing scourge is through force – and the creation of the new C.R.A.S.H. (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) units. The streets of South Central Los Angeles have never been so dangerous as the Saint family navigates the police, the warring gangs and the CIA. Amidst all of this, the biggest threat the family faces are each other as they try not to let greed, resentment and ego tear them all apart. Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie. Damson Idris also serves as Producer. Andron serves as showrunner. Snowfall is produced by FX Productions. About FX

