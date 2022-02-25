Snowfall: Season Six? Has the FX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Can the Saint family survive? Has the Snowfall TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on FX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Snowfall, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FX cable channel, the Snowfall TV show stars Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, Isaiah John, Alon Moni Aboutboul and Devyn Tyler. Unfolding in 1980s Los Angeles, the series explores the crack cocaine epidemic. In the fifth season, it’s the summer of 1986. Franklin Saint (Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams, on the verge of having everything they’ve ever wanted — right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet. The sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news, the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers. Law enforcement is on a warpath and the militarization of the L.A.P.D. continues as police and politicians decide the only way to deal with this growing scourge is through force — and the creation of the new C.R.A.S.H. (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) units. The streets of South Central Los Angeles have never been so dangerous as the Saint family navigates the police, the warring gangs, and the CIA.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Snowfall averages a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 675,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s even in the demo and down by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Snowfall stacks up against other FX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 25, 2022, Snowfall has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will FX cancel or renew Snowfall for season six? This show has been one of the channel’s highest-rated shows so, as long as there’s more story to be told, I think Snowfall will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Snowfall cancellation or renewal news.



Snowfall Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Snowfall‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Snowfall TV show will be renewed for a sixth season? How would you feel if FX cancelled this TV series, instead?