Velma: HBO Max Reveals Premiere Date for Adult Animated Series from Mindy Kaling

Velma is coming soon to HBO Max. The streaming service has announced that the adult animated series will arrive on January 12th. The series comes from executive producer Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project), and it tells the origin story of Velma Dinkley (Kaling) and the rest of the members of Mystery Inc. from the Scooby-Doo franchise. This will be the first series in the 53-year-old franchise not to feature Scooby himself. Constance Wu, Sam Richardson, and Glenn Howerton also star.

HBO Max revealed the following about the upcoming series in a press release.

VELMA (1/12) is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley (Mindy Kaling), the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.

Additional details about the show will be revealed later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Velma on HBO Max next month?