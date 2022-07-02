Ten Year Old Tom: Season Two; HBO Max Renews Adult Animated Series from Steve Dildarian

Ten Year Old Tom has been renewed for a second season. The HBO Max adult animated series stars Steve Dildarian, Byron Bowers, Todd Glass, Gillian Jacobs, John Malkovich, and Edi Patterson. Created by Steve Dildarian (The Life & Times of Tim), the series follows the misadventures of an average ten-year-old who gets questionable guidance from the adults around him.

HBO Max revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“The critically acclaimed Max Original adult-animated series, TEN YEAR OLD TOM, has been renewed for a second season, it was announced today at Rooster Teeth’s RTX festival in Austin, TX. The series is created, produced, directed and written by Steve Dildarian (HBO’s “The Life and Times of Tim”). Byron Bowers (“Honey Boy”) joins the writing team and voices the character of Nelson. · Synopsis: TEN YEAR OLD TOM follows the misadventures of an average kid as he contends with questionable guidance from the well-meaning grownups around him. Being a kid is hard enough for Tom, but when bad influences seem to lurk around every corner – from litigious parents and drug dealing bus drivers to school administrators who want to sleep with his mom – it’s downright impossible. While the adults in Tom’s life certainly mean well, they just can’t manage to lead by example. · Cast: In season one, Dildarian starred as Tom alongside a talented cast of actors and comedians including Bowers, Todd Glass, Gillian Jacobs, John Malkovich and Edi Patterson, with guest appearances by David Duchovny, Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Lynonne, Mark Proksch, Tim Robinson and more. · Billy Wee, Senior Vice President of Comedy & Animation, HBO Max quote: “Steve Dildarian has always had a unique and charming way of depicting the pain and hilarity of everyday life. We love the sincerity and bewilderment of Tom as he navigates the misguided adults around him daily and we are looking forward to more life lessons and mishaps in season two.”

A premiere date for season two will be announced in the future.

