Chesapeake Shores: Season Six; Hallmark Channel Reveals Final Season Premiere Date

Chesapeake Shores fans can mark their calendars for the sixth and final season of the series. The return date for the drama has been set for August 14th. Season six will have 10 episodes.

Based on the novel by Sherryl Woods, the Hallmark drama follows the lives and loves of four generations of the O’Brien family. It stars Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Diane Ladd, Robert Buckley, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, and Andrew Francis.

“With a top-notch ensemble cast and creative team, ‘Chesapeake Shores’ has shared stories that are relatable, poignant and unforgettable,” said Laurie Ferneau, SVP Programming, Series. “We look forward to honoring the journey viewers have been on with the O’Briens with one final, special season.”

Hallmark Channel revealed the premiere date on Twitter.

The rumors are true!! Chesapeake Shores 🌊☀️ returns to Hallmark Channel on August 14! Come see what the O’Brien family has been up to! What are you most excited about #Chessies? pic.twitter.com/anfpneyYeJ — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) June 29, 2022

What do you think? Are you looking forward to season six? Will you be sad to see Chesapeake Shores end on Hallmark Channel?