Chesapeake Shores: Season Five Premiere Date Set, Robert Buckley Joins Hallmark Series as Jesse Metcalfe Departs

Robert Buckley (above) is moving to Chesapeake Shores. The iZombie actor is joining the fifth season of the Hallmark Channel drama as original series star Jesse Metcalfe is departing. In addition, veteran TV writer/producer Phoef Sutton is taking over the series’ reins as showrunner for year five which will debut on Sunday, August 15th.

The Chesapeake Shores series also stars Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Diane Ladd, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, and Andrew Francis. The story revolves around the O’Brien family and focuses on eldest daughter Abby O’Brien (Ory), a high-powered career woman and divorced mother of two who moves back to her hometown. In season five, she is her father’s (Williams) new business partner and faces a new challenge when Evan McKenzie (Buckley), a successful, young entrepreneur brings a new development project into town.

Here’s more information from Hallmark Channel:

HALLMARK CHANNEL KICKS OFF PRODUCTION, ON AN ALL-NEW FIFTH SEASON OF HIT SERIES “CHESAPEAKE SHORES” SETS PREMIERE DATE FOR AUGUST 15

ACTOR ROBERT BUCKLEY JOINS THE ALL-STAR ENSEMBLE CAST EMMY(R)-AWARD WINNER PHOEF SUTTON COMES ABOARD AS NEW SHOWRUNNER

STUDIO CITY, CA – April 15, 2021 – Hallmark Channel announced today that production has started on the fifth season of its hit, multi-generational family drama, “Chesapeake Shores.” Helmed by new showrunner and Emmy(R)-Award winner, Phoef Sutton (“Cheers,” “Terriers”), the 10-episode season is set to air on Sundays, premiering August 15.

This season, Robert Buckley (“The Christmas House,” “iZombie”) joins the all-star ensemble cast led by Meghan Ory (“Once Upon a Time”), Golden Globe(R) nominee Treat Williams (“Everwood,” Hair) and Academy Award(R) nominee Diane Ladd (“Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”). The series also stars Barbara Niven (“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”), Laci J. Mailey (“Falling Skies”), Emilie Ullerup (“Sanctuary”), Brendan Penny (“90210”) and Andrew Francis (“Final Destination 3”).

“We are thrilled to bring back ‘Chesapeake Shores’ for a long-awaited fifth season with Phoef Sutton’s brilliant voice leading this new chapter for the O’Brien family,” said Michelle Vicary, EVP Programming. “As for Robert Buckley joining the cast, he has been part of the Hallmark family for years, most recently he starred in and produced ‘The Christmas House,’ and I know that the show’s fans will thoroughly embrace him in this new role.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve sought out shows with truly character-driven storytelling, where the drama or the humor comes from everyday moments,” says Sutton. “I’ve been a longtime fan of ‘Chesapeake Shores’ for that reason. The O’Briens are a television family you look forward to spending time with and a huge part of that is the chemistry of its talented cast. I’m looking forward to working with them and, together, producing an exciting new season for viewers to enjoy.”

“Chesapeake Shores” explores the lives of the O’Brien family, after the homecoming of eldest daughter Abby O’Brien (Ory), a high-powered career woman and divorced mother of two. Over the past few seasons, Abby has leaned on her family to strike a balance between her professional and personal lives. This season will see her coming into her own as her father Mick’s (Williams) new business partner and facing a new challenge when Evan McKenzie (Buckley), a successful, young entrepreneur brings a new development project into town.

“Chesapeake Shores” is a Chesapeake Shores production in association with Daniel L. Paulson Entertainment. Dan Paulson (“Sweet Magnolias”) is executive producer. Phoef Sutton serves as executive producer and showrunner. Based on the New York Times bestselling series of books by Sherryl Woods, who also serves as executive producer. Matt Drake and Nancey Silvers are also executive producers.

“Chesapeake Shores” seasons one through four are currently available for streaming on Hallmark Movies Now.