A Hallmark Canadian-American drama, the Chesapeake Shores stars Meghan Ory, Jesse Metcalfe, Treat Williams, Diane Ladd, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, Andrew Francis, Kayden Magnuson, Abbie Magnuson, Greyston Holt, Carlo Marks, Jessica Sipos, Lanie McAuley, and Barbara Niven. The story centers on career woman Abby O’Brien (Ory), a divorced mother of two young daughters who leaves New York for her hometown of Chesapeake Shores, Maryland, where her first love Trace (Metcalfe) lives.



The fourth season of Chesapeake Shores averaged a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 1.70 viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 15% in the demo and up by 8% in viewers. Learn how Chesapeake Shores stacks up against other Hallmark Channel TV shows.



Chesapeake Shores has been renewed for a fifth season which will debut TBD. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will Hallmark cancel or renew Chesapeake Shores for season five? There were only six episodes this year but the show remained a pretty good performer for the channel. Based on the numbers, I think it will be renewed but am unsure why there were so few episodes. Could this be an indication that Hallmark is going to end the show or, that it’s an expensive program to produce? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Chesapeake Shores cancellation or renewal news.

7/16/20 update: Chesapeake Shores has been renewed for a fifth season.



