Chesapeake Shores: Season Five; Jesse Metcalfe Leaves Hallmark TV Series

Production is getting underway on the fifth season of Chesapeake Shores in Canada, and it will air on Hallmark Channel later this summer. However, Jesse Metcalfe (above, right), the leading man of the series, is exiting the show during the upcoming season, per Deadline.

Meghan Ory, Treat Williams, Diane Ladd, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, Andrew Francis, Kayden Magnuson, Abbie Magnuson, Greyston Holt, Carlo Marks, Jessica Sipos, Lanie McAuley, and Barbara Niven also star in the series. The show follows the lives of Abby O’Brien-Winters (Ory) and her family in the community of Chesapeake Shores, Maryland.

Hallmark Channel said the following about Metcalfe’s departure from Chesapeake Shores in a statement:

“A new season of Hallmark Channel’s highly popular scripted series, Chesapeake Shores, is returning this summer. Jesse Metcalfe, who plays Trace Riley, has decided to leave the show. His character’s storyline will wrap up early in Season Five. Jesse is a valued member of the Crown Media family; we look forward to continuing to work with him on projects, including original movies on Hallmark Channel, as well as his Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ movie series, Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries, the next installment of which premieres on May 16. In addition, we are currently in development on another movie in the series.”

An exact premiere date for season five of Chesapeake Shores has not been set.

What do you think? Are you surprised to hear about Metcalfe’s departure from Chesapeake Shores? Do you plan to watch the fifth season of the Hallmark Channel series this summer?