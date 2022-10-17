Network: Hallmark Channel

Episodes: 55 (hour)

Seasons: Six

TV show dates: August 14, 2016 — October 16, 2022

Series status: Ended

Performers include: Jesse Metcalfe, Meghan Ory, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, Andrew Francis, Diane Ladd, Treat Williams, and Robert Buckley.

TV show description:

A multi-generational family drama, this series follows a high-powered career woman, divorcee and mother of twin daughters. She makes a trip from New York City to her hometown and comes face to face with her past. It may finally be time for her to mend her fences with her family and put the past to rest. At the same time, she may get a chance to revive her long-lost true love.

A beautiful young woman of Irish-American extraction, Abby O’Brien (Meghan Ory) is the divorced mother of young daughters Carrie and Caitlyn. The product of a broken home, she left Chesapeake Shores at an early age and started the uphill climb and achieved great success.

Now one of the top financial analysts in a prestigious investment firm, Abby returns home for a weekend visit to help out her scatter-brained younger sister. Energetic Jess (Laci J. Mailey) has purchased a dilapidated old inn and intends to transform it into a bed and breakfast but needs to call on Abby to save her from early bankruptcy.

Once back home, however, Abby begins to assess her situation afresh. Although her city life seems perfect, Abby is intensely unhappy and is tired of the rat-race. Abby begins to realize that her future may not lie in Manhattan, but in a slower and more family-friendly field office nearer to the Shores.

Abby’s meeting with her old love, musician Trace Riley (Jesse Metcalfe), complicates her emotions considerably. However, she left town suddenly years ago and he hasn’t forgiven her for it.

Abby also has a still-fractious relationship with her stubborn and workaholic father, Mick (Treat Williams). Mick’s wife, Megan (Barbara Niven), left him years ago — when Abby was 17 years old. Mick raised his three girls as a single dad, with the help of his strong mother, Nell O’Brien (Diane Ladd). Still very loving today, she bonds with Abby’s twins.

Abby’s younger sister, Bree O’Brien (Emilie Ullerup), is a struggling and neurotic playwright. She returns home to help take care of her ailing grandmother and has hopes of finally overcome her writer’s block.

Series Finale:

Episode #55

